Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $389.65 million, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Itamar Medical Company Profile
Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.
