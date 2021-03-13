Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $389.65 million, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

