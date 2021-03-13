iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $75.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

