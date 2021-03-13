iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

