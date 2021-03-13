iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $433,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $125.03. 2,812,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

