iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,211 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

