iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,566,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $232.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

