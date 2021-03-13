iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.90% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $565,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,648.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,069.0% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $240.99. 1,078,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,313. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

