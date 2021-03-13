iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.