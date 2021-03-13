iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $149,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.51. The company had a trading volume of 610,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average is $203.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.