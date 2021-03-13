iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.