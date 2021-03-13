iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,124 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.