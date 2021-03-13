iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $65.31 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

