iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,902 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $273,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. 841,801 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66.

