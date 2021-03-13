iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 976,547 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14.

