iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the February 11th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,917. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11.

