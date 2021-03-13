iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 3.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 509.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,615. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

