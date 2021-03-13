iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $121,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

