iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISHG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. 7,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

