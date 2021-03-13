Investors Purchase High Volume of Iron Mountain Call Options (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 4,425 call options.

IRM opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,821 shares of company stock worth $3,843,900. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

