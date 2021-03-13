Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 853% compared to the average volume of 274 call options.

JNCE stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839 in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.