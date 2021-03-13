Investors Buy High Volume of FinVolution Group Call Options (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 41,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,781% compared to the typical volume of 2,184 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on FINV. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 113.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

