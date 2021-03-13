Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Up 740.7% in February

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 740.7% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Investec Group stock remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Friday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

