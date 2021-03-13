Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 1,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

