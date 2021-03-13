Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,689,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

