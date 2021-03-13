Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,740,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,689,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

