Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 11th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,029,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 2,778,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,816. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

