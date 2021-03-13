Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the February 11th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFI opened at $50.94 on Friday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

