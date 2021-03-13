Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. 38,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

