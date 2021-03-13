Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Regency Centers by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

