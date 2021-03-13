Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,061 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 93,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -231.53, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.