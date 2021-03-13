Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 2.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.21.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $8.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

