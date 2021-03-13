Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 2,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,407. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

