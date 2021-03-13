Intersect ENT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Intersect ENT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

