InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

