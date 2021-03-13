International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $135.29 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

