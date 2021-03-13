International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 797,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

