International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

