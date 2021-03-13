InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,606. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.