Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

