Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Purchases 147,000 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

