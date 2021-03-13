Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $77.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

IPAR opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,302. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

