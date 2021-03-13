Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

NTLA opened at $65.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

