Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. 1,340,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,493,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

