Intel Co. (INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 1st

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Intel has increased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

