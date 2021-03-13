Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 1,338.9% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,075,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. 2,475,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 3.32.
