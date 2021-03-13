Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 1,338.9% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,075,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. 2,475,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 3.32.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.