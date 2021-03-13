Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.