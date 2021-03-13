Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insperity by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Insperity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NYSE:NSP opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

