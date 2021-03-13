Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders sold 79,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 630.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.