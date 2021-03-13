Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,750 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,614,998 shares in the company, valued at $47,260,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00.

TYME stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.