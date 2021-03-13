Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $36,861.06 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Uger sold 584 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $8,876.80.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.